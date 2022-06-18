BREAKING: Kidnapped Abia journalist regains freedom

Kidnapped Abia journalist, Mr Chucks Onuoha was early this morning freed by his captors.

According to his wife, Onuoha was released early this morning in far away Imo State.

She disclosed that when released, Onuoha found his way to where he pleaded with people there to help him reach a place where “we went to pick him up.”

Though she could not confirm if any ransom was paid, she appreciated God for the release.

Meanwhile, in a release by his kinsmen of Ohuhu, the Ohuhu Welfare Union thanked all Ohuhu people “for their prayers for this family and numerous others including friends and relations who stood with the family in this trying moment.”

The president-general of Ohuhu Welfare Union, Sir Obi Aguocha, was full of appreciation to God, and advised Ohuhu people to be conscious of their personal security.

Recall that “unknown gunmen” had on Tuesday night picked up Onuoha from his Umungasi, Ohuhu Umuahia country home at about 10 pm.