EkitiDecides: Segun Oni alleges vote-buying in Oye, Ado Ekiti, other locations

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Segun Oni, has alleged that there is vote-buying in some locations including Oye and Ado Ekiti in the ongoing gubernatorial election in the state.

Oni while addressing pressmen shortly after voting in ward 004, polling unit 006 in Oriolede street in Ilogbe area of Ifaki II of Ido/Osi Local Government Area, said, “My polling unit is orderly and so far, there has not been any complaint of vote-buying and rigging here.

“Some of my agents alleged that there is vote-buying in a few locations in Oye, and Ado Ekiti. Although, we have captured those areas and we are awaiting what the results from there would be before taking necessary steps,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tribune Online observed that INEC ad hoc staff arrived at the polling units visited in Ifaki-Ekiti as early as 7:35 and Segun Oni got to the polling unit at exactly 10:22 am.

Voting has commenced in the polling unit of the Social Democratic Party (SDP)’s ward in the ongoing Ekiti State Governorship election as electorates come out en masse to exercise their franchise.

Also, the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BIVAS) appears to have worked effectively for the accreditation exercise.