The Ekiti State government, on Thursday, announced it has recorded second COVID-19 death.

The 75-year old female patient was the last positive case recorded in the state, who had been hospitalised in one of the tertiary hospitals in the state before the disease was detected in her.

The state had earlier lost a 29-year old pregnant woman, who sneaked into Ekiti from Lagos in a similar circumstance.

The development was confirmed via the twitter handle of the state COVID-19 update @Ekiti_COVID-19.

It reads: ”We can confirm that one of the samples sent to the NCDC accredited laboratory for testing returned positive of the COVID-19 virus infection.

”The new positive case, a 75-year-old female, has died from complications of the virus.

”As at 3:30 pm on May 21, there are five active cases of COVID-19 in Ekiti State.

”That brings us to a total of five active, 13 discharged and two death cases.”

