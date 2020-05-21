The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shifted its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting to Thursday next week.

According to a statement signed by CBN spokesman, Isaac Okorafor, the meeting earlier scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, May 25 and 26, 2020, respectively, will now hold on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

“This is as a result of the declaration of Monday and Tuesday, May 25 and 26, 2020, as Eid-el Fitr holidays.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the CBN has put in place all necessary machinery for the meeting to now hold for only one day on account of the on-going COVID-19 national lockdown and to align this meeting with extant rules of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and advisories from other relevant agencies.”

