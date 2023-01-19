Eight siblings take Crescent Varsity’s matriculation oath

Eight children of the same father were among the over 1000 other fresh students who took the oath at the Crescent University’s 18th matriculation ceremony held on Saturday 14th January 2023.

The development was disclosed by the vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Ibraheem Gbajabiamila, while delivering his matriculation address.

He also lauded the commitment of the father of the eight matriculates, Alhaji Aliyu Bature, the Wazirin Guzo, to the development of the university.

The Crescent University was founded by the former judge of the International Court of Justice and one-time Attorney-General and Minister of Justice in Nigeria, Prince Bola Ajibola, who was represented at the event by a member of the Board of Trustees, Adesegun Mahruf Ajibola, SAN.

While highlighting the achievements of products of the institution over the years, Professor Gbajabiamila also used the occasion to condemn fake and spurious university ranking circulating online to demarket the university.

He referenced Crescent University’s 100 percent score in the last round of accreditation exercise by the National Universities Commission (NUC), and urged parents and stakeholders to always cross-check the authenticity of any information about university programmes with the NUC.

According to him, more than 1000 students have been admitted for the 2022/2023 academic session into six colleges, namely: the Bola Ajibola College of Law (BACOLAW), College of Arts, Social and Management Sciences (CASMAS), College of Health Sciences (COHES), College of Natural and Applied Sciences (CONAS), College of Information and Communication Technology (CICOT) and College of Environmental Sciences (COES).

He also noted what he described as the impressive rise in the application of female candidates as against when the institution was established in 2005.

According to him, the founder/proprietor, Prince Ajibola, had disclosed that 70 percent of male and 30 percent female students were recorded at the inception of the university in 2005.

He, however, hinted that percentage of female students had “risen impressively as the university is now matriculating 70 percent female students and 30 percent male students.”





He admonished the fresh students to say no to cultism, drug abuse, violence, examination malpractice and other vices, stressing that “last year, we expelled six students for committing various offences against the university.”

Professor Gbajabiamila also used the occasion to thank benefactors who gave scholarship awards to deserving students this academic session, whom he listed as Judge Bola Ajibola, Rosula Foundation, Chief Bode Mustapha, Ibeji Foundation and Dr (Mrs) Mosun Belo-Olusoga.