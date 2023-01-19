UNILORIN gets WHO recognition on research, manpower devt

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised the University of Ilorin’s (UNILORIN) Community Based Experience and Services (COBES) as a collaborative centre for research and manpower development.

Provost of the College of Health Sciences of the institution, Professor Sulyman Alabi, disclosed this when he led the Top Management Committee (TMC) of the college on a courtesy visit to the vice chancellor, Professot Wahab Egbewole SAN, on Monday.

According to him, the academic members of staff have attracted research grants in which they are principal investigators such as Severe Malaria and Africa Kidney Disease Research Network.

He commended the vice chancellor for the support given to the college while making request for some critical needs in the college.

While responding, the VC commended the TMC for the visit and noting that he holds them in high esteem.

He stated that the College of Health Sciences is a critical arm of the university, and that a reasonable percentage of the institution’s budget is allocated to it, promising his support to advance scholarship in the college.

“Though it is capital-intensive to run a medical school, the management team is committed to making the college the number one medical training school in Nigeria,” he said.