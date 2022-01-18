Eight rescued as soldiers engage bandits in Kaduna community

About eight persons have been rescued by soldiers who engaged bandits in a gun battle in Unguwar Musa in Maranban Rido, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A community leader in the area, Chief Joseph Sauri Garba, said the gun battle started around 12 am and lasted for several hours.

“The bandits stormed our community around 12 am and kidnapped some members of our community,” he said.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a security update, confirmed the development.

According to him, military authorities reported to the state government that troops engaged and repelled terrorists during operations in Chikun local government area.

According to the statement, troops in the Maraban Rido general area of Chikun LGA responded to sounds of gunfire and swiftly mobilized towards the target location in Ungwan Musa.

“The troops fought their way through an ambush, which they cleared aggressively as they approached the scene of the attack.

“An intense firefight followed at the targeted building. The troops’ superior firepower eventually prevailed over the terrorists who escaped through a back fence with gunshot wounds, as confirmed by bloodstains that lined their exit.

“The troops pursued the terrorists through their withdrawal route and in the process rescued eight persons who had initially been taken hostage.

“The rescued persons are listed as Likita Igah, Nancy Likita, Genesis Likita, Wilson Likita, Mary Kalat, Victor Joel, Simon Musa Ali and Rufus Elisha.

“One of the terrorists was killed by the troops during the operation,” the statement added.

