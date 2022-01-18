Reps seek urgent rehabilitation of Saminaka–Magama–Gumau highway

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Reps seek urgent rehabilitation, Insecurity: Reps decry high rate of kidnapping in Plateau, anti-money laundering counter-terrorism laws, extra-budgetary spending by Ministry of Agric, Public Accounts Tribunal underway, N17.1trn budget for 2022 fiscal year, Reps to deliberate on Buhari's position, ride-hailing firms over payment of taxes, Dismantle all roadblocks, Reps approve external loan, public hearing on new Finance bill , Buhari's rejection of Electoral bill, Passage of 2022 budget , Federal School of Nursing in Lagos , legal profession reform bill, adopting Artificial Intelligence, Reps summon Customs, sanctions for quacks teachers, excise collectable revenue, issuance of operational license , Reps tasks Security Chiefs Reps lament high death rate, submission of 2022 budget proposal, Reps task security agencies, Reps task Nigeria security agencies, Reps urge FG to upgrade nation's correctional centres, minority caucus challenges, NITEL earth satellite station, bill on free healthcare services, Reps probe Virgin Atlantic , banks over non-remittance, declare bandits as terrorist group, financial autonomy for Auditor General, Reps quiz NHIS, Minority Caucus e-Customs modernisation project, stakeholders support repositioning, Reps propose establishment, leakage of classified security documents, Buhari’s appointment of two Northerners, invasion of Delta communities by suspected herdsmen, Senate resumes, Reps applaud NNPC' stride, Reps quiz FMBN, Reps task Customs on N2.5trn , Reps unhappy over N5.62trn, Reps read riot act, Reps seek to prohibit president, shame erring MDAs, caucus blames presiding officers, consideration of PIB report, Reps raise alarm over, Reps receive electoral act, Reps mull removal, Reps seek establishment, Reps tackle Minister, Reps approve supplementary budget, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Southern backs region's govs,NNPC GMD meets Reps , Reps tackle MDAs, Reps urge FG to constitute NDDC board, Reps call for effective regulation

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, tasked Federal Government on the need for urgent rehabilitation of Saminaka- Magama-Gumau highway.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Muda Lawal Umar who solicited for the House intervention.

He observed that the 91km Saminaka–Magama–Gumau road which links Kaduna State, Bauchi State and other States within the North East Zone, facilitates the transportation of farm produce as well as other products and services among Kaduna, Jos, Bauchi, Abuja and other States of the country.

“The House is concerned that due to the current dilapidated state of the road, commuters conveying goods and farm produce are robbed and/or kidnapped every week, sometimes resulting in the death of innocent persons and loss of properties.

“The House is worried that the deplorable condition of the road has caused untold hardships for the people who rely on it for transportation of their goods and other services as it has disrupted their daily economic activities.

“The House is cognizant that if nothing is done urgently, to rehabilitate the road, it would continue to pose threat to the lives of commuters, thereby hampering agricultural and economic activities in the area and the nation at large,” he noted.

In the bid to alleviate the suffering of all road users, the House urged Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to commence immediate rehabilitation of the Saminaka–Magama–Gumau highway to prevent further deterioration.

To this end, the House mandated its Committee FERMA to ensure compliance.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.Reps seek urgent rehabilitation of Saminaka–Magama–Gumau highway

Reps seek urgent rehabilitation of Saminaka–Magama–Gumau highway

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>Click Here Now! <<

How Adetunji Made Over N20million In 2021 From Football Trading. Click Here To Join His Team!

You might also like
Latest News

Late Ahmadu Bello laid solid foundation for Northern Nigeria ― Osinbajo

Latest News

Senate moves to regulate rents in FCT

Latest News

OPEC: Oil prices under pressure as countries impose mobility restrictions over…

Latest News

Lawyers can now file cases from their office with Case Management System ― Oyo CJ

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More