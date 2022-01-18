Reps seek urgent rehabilitation of Saminaka–Magama–Gumau highway

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, tasked Federal Government on the need for urgent rehabilitation of Saminaka- Magama-Gumau highway.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Muda Lawal Umar who solicited for the House intervention.

He observed that the 91km Saminaka–Magama–Gumau road which links Kaduna State, Bauchi State and other States within the North East Zone, facilitates the transportation of farm produce as well as other products and services among Kaduna, Jos, Bauchi, Abuja and other States of the country.

“The House is concerned that due to the current dilapidated state of the road, commuters conveying goods and farm produce are robbed and/or kidnapped every week, sometimes resulting in the death of innocent persons and loss of properties.

“The House is worried that the deplorable condition of the road has caused untold hardships for the people who rely on it for transportation of their goods and other services as it has disrupted their daily economic activities.

“The House is cognizant that if nothing is done urgently, to rehabilitate the road, it would continue to pose threat to the lives of commuters, thereby hampering agricultural and economic activities in the area and the nation at large,” he noted.

In the bid to alleviate the suffering of all road users, the House urged Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to commence immediate rehabilitation of the Saminaka–Magama–Gumau highway to prevent further deterioration.

To this end, the House mandated its Committee FERMA to ensure compliance.

