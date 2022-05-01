Eid-el-Fitr: Let’s remember the needy ― Mimiko

Former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has urged Muslims and indeed all Nigerians to remember the needy in the society as they celebrate Eid ul-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a press statement signed by John Paul Akinduro, his Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications, Mimiko said “Though we have come to the end of Ramadan, we must not forget the lessons of the past 30 days of fasting, spiritual renewal, reflection and charity.”

The former governor said the country is at a point where people of all faiths must come together to move the nation forward.

According to him; “While Eid marks the completion of Ramadan, it also celebrates the common values that unite us in our humanity and reinforces the obligations that people of all faiths have to each other, especially those impacted by poverty, conflict, and insecurity. We must remember the needy.”

Mimiko reiterated that Nigeria is a blessed nation and that her strength is in her diversity. He wished Muslims across the country Eid Mubarak.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.