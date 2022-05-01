Eid-el-Fitr: Osun lawmaker calls for fervent prayers

As the nation celebrates this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration, the lawmaker representing Obokun/ Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, Hon Busayo Oluwole Oke (PDP-Osun) has urged religious leaders in the country to go on their knees and pray for the revival of the country, saying that Nigeria would rise again as the giant of Africa.

Oke who is also the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts urged the Muslim faithful to use this year’s celebration to pray for the restoration of the nation’s lost glory for her to regain her seat in the comity of nations.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





According to him, “Nigeria is rising again. Our religious leaders should rise up and pray for the country. Just imagine, we celebrated Easter last week, now the Muslim faithful are celebrating the Eid-el-Fitr and the celebration is going to be done at the same time nationwide. It is a symbol of unity for the country.

“Nigerians should not lose hope. Countries like Ghana and our other neighbours were in our present condition, but today the marathon has changed for the best. Nigeria will rise again and shine as the pride of Africa. What will make it happen is prayer, love and unity as the general elections are fast approaching.

“I am appealing for prayers from our religious leaders. I am also calling on the politicians to play the game according to the rules and our security forces should be on red alert to deliver free and fair election for a stable nation.”