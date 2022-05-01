Eid-el-Fitri: Gastab boss congratulates Muslims, prays for Nigeria

The Chairman and chief executive officer of Gastab Global Haulage Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Saheed Omogbolahan Adigun, has congratulated Muslims on the completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement released in Ibadan on Sunday, the Gastab boss prayed that the Almighty Allah would accept the sacrifice and supplications of Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan.

While enjoining Muslims to continue with the piety and purity which characterised the month of Ramadan, he called on them to continue to pray for Nigeria even as they work to make Nigeria better.

The statement read in part, “I congratulate and rejoice with all Muslims on the completion of this year’s holy month of Ramadan. I also rejoice with all our religious leaders. It is my prayer that the Almighty Allah will accept all our sacrifices and supplications made during the month.

“That the holy month of Ramadan ended two weeks after our Christian brothers and sisters completed their own fast shows that we are all one and should learn to live together in peace and harmony.

“I plead with all Nigerians to continue to pray for the country and work towards making it better for all of us. If we embrace brotherliness and commit to making the country work for everyone, Nigeria will be great.”





