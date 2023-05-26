An Efik socio-cultural group, the Concerned Efik Youths, has commended the Department of State Service (DSS) for the matured way it handled the crisis that heralded the proclamation of the former Minister of Finance, Chief Anthony Ani, as the Obong of Calabar, on Monday.

It would be recalled that following the January 13 judgement of the Supreme Court which nullified the process under which Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V emerged as the Obong of Calabar, a new selection process was undertaken, and Abasi Otu re-proclaimed as the Obong.

But on Monday, a section of the Calabar kingmakers loyal to Chie Ani, met and proclaimed him as the Obong of Calabar, thus setting the pace for a clash with the group loyal to Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V.

In a statement signed by the State Coordinator of the group, Chief Etetim Archibong, and Secretary, Felicia Asuquo, and made available to journalists in Calabar on Friday, the Concerned Efik Youths said it had become imperative to, “in all honesty commend the DSS for stepping in to stop what could have resulted in bloodshed”.

The group added that the commendation was informed by the timely intervention of the security agency in nipping in the bud, the alleged attempt by the group loyal to Chief Ani to invade the Palace of the Obong of Calabar.

While reiterating that there would be only one man on the throne of the Obong at any point, the level of desperation being displayed over the stol; deserved condemnation, emphasising that after the Supreme Court judgement in January, the Conclave of kingmakers had “procedurally, in line with the Supreme Court Judgment and the year 2002 constitution of the Etubom Council, proclaimed Edidem Abasi-Otu V.”

The group added that, “We bear witness that the DSS and other security agencies have not been partisan as far as the avoidable crisis over the Obongship stool is concerned. We urge the security agencies not to lose their guard in any way because we are suspicious of the motives of those people.

