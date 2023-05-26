The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Friday, received asset declaration form from the Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau, Prof. Isah Mohammed, at the State House in Abuja.

This is coming barely three days before the president hands over to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

The outgoing officials, including presidential aides, 28 state governors and their cabinet members, National Assembly and state assembly members, and local government chairmen, will equally obtain the assets declaration forms from the CCB and submit the same in line with the 1999 constitution.