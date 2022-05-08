Efficient security must be provided to residents ― Ogun govt

By Ifedayo Ogunyemi
The Ogun State government has stated that efficient security architecture must be provided to all citizens and residents of the state to ensure an enabling environment for manufacturing activities and the protection of people’s lives and properties.

The Special Adviser on Security to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Assistant Inspector-General Olushola Subair (Rtd), stated this to herald the security summit scheduled to take place in Abeokuta, the state capital between May 24 and 26, 2022.

The summit tagged “the Gateway Secure Confab” which will host agencies such as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigeria Police and the Nigerian Army, among other security outfits is touted to provide solutions to help tackle insecurity and other security challenges facing the state.

“Most people don’t care about their environment and if they don’t care about their environment, there will be insecurity. I just want to add that the Ogun State Security Confab is a welcome idea.

“We have been having seminars, symposia and conferences on security, this is going to be at a different level, so, I will employ everyone, every stakeholder and investor to be part of this,” he said.

Also speaking in the same vein, Dare Oginni, the Team Lead, Gateway Secure Confab, who is from the Pumaheels Logistics, a consulting firm in charge of the summit, said “Gateway Secure Confab is a convergence of critical stakeholders on security matters in Ogun State and it is a unique convergence that focuses extensively on the security of the three cardinal strata of the social order – our society: Government, the traditional community and Corporate business community.

“Government as represented by all the state and national security architectures; The traditional community being led by traditional rulers, heads of communities, the CDAs, social and cultural groups, youths and trade unions; and most importantly, the corporate and business community concerned with the ease of doing business in a secured environment,” Oginni said.

