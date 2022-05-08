2023 presidency: Bala Mohammed in Lagos, seeks support to fix Nigeria

Bauchi State governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, on Sunday in Lagos asserted that the problem confronting Nigeria has to do with leadership hinged on self-aggrandisement, greed and lack of equity, but promised to restore NigerIa’s pride by bringing unity, peace, security and economic stability if given the opportunity to serve as next president of the country, 2023.

Governor Mohammed made this known while addressing leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Ikoyi office of former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George.

The governor, while appealing to Nigerians to give him the opportunity to fix the country, said he was not out to apportion blames on any party or individual for the country’s woes.

“Nigeria as a country should not be borrowing but should be giving out to other nations.

“Leadership is a missing link. States don’t benefit from borrowed funds, subsidy regime is fake and a fluke. Nigerians should elect someone who has knowledge of economy, one that can use small resources to achieve greater development,” he said.

The former Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from 2010 to 2015, in an interview with newsmen, reflected on the current situation of education in the country, saying education and security would be given priority in his agenda if he becomes president, even as he expressed concern about the unending ASUU ongoing strike in the country.





The presidential aspirant, who maintained that he remained a true Nigerian, pleading that people should not generalise issues, expressed concern about the rising wave of banditry, kidnapping and killings in the country, wondering why it had been difficult for the government to apprehend bandits and bring them to book, “but rather they keep on disappearing.”

“Nigerians need someone who would deliver equity, justice and fairness,” he declared.

On his part, PDP leader and unifier in the state, Chief George who was obviously torched by the governor’s plan for Nigeria, commended him for the honesty in his plans.

He prayed God to guide and protect the governor, saying the words coming from his mouth were those Nigerians needed to hear from their leaders on ways to move the country forward.

