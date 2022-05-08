How airlines capitalise on planned shutdown to exploit desperate Nigerians

Fresh facts have just emerged on why some airlines have opted out of the plans by Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) to withdraw their services on Monday over an unbearable hike in the price of aviation fuel.

According to information gathered, out of the ten functional airlines operating under the AON, four have pulled out of the earlier plans to shut down domestic flights.

The airlines include Ibom Air, Dana Air and Green Africa while one or two others are just sitting on the fence.

As the umbrella body of the operators in a fresh statement issued vowed to make do with its threat to shut down, some of the airlines are said to have capitalised on the state of confusion to exploit desperate passengers.

According to information gathered, some of the airlines are catching in on the development to charge as high as between N90,000 and N100 ,000 for a one hour flight that hitherto attracted between N50,000 and N70,000.

The chaotic situation which has made many passengers desperate is a blessing to some airlines as they now smile to their banks at the expense of the poor passengers.

At both the General Aviation Terminal One (GAT) at the local airport and the private terminal otherwise known as MMA2, many passengers were seen struggling to purchase tickets while some of the airline workers use the opportunity to exploit the passengers.





The disunity at the camp of the airlines has further created uncertainty as to what may befall domestic air transport from Monday.

