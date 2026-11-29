The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned applicants to disregard online reports announcing dates for a purported aptitude test in its ongoing recruitment exercise.

The EFCC said it had not issued any statement, update, or directive to applicants regarding the recruitment process, urging members of the public to ignore misinformation circulating online.

In a statement issued on Sunday, November 29, 2026, and signed by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the EFCC cautioned applicants against relying on unverified information about the exercise.

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It reiterated that it does not charge any fees or make financial demands on applicants seeking employment with the commission.

The EFCC also warned individuals and groups using its name and identity to mislead members of the public to desist from such fraudulent activities.