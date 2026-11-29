National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the continued harassment, intimidation, and killing of its members across the country, warning that the perpetrators are pushing Nigeria towards anarchy.

The party said it would no longer tolerate attacks on its members, stressing that its restraint should not be mistaken for weakness.

The NDC National Vice-Chairman, South-East, Chief Teddy Obe, said the party was determined to ensure that those responsible for the attacks were held accountable.

Obe, in a statement on Sunday, warned that the party would not continue to fold its arms while its members were subjected to violence and threats to their lives.

He said, “The harassment and killing of our members have been going on for too long, and we want the perpetrators to understand that enough is enough. We will not fold our arms and watch them continue what they are doing. They do not have a monopoly on madness.

“What they think they can do, we can also do, but we are law-abiding and educated people. We believe in the rule of law, and that is why we are watching what the law enforcement agencies and the judiciary will do.”

Obe said political violence was detrimental to national development, warning against a recurrence of the country’s history of violence, bloodshed and political instability.

He said Nigeria could not afford another civil war, urging those behind the attacks to reconsider their actions.

“Those who think they can continue to intimidate and kill our members without consequences should be careful. They should remember what happened in 1966. That was how it started. They are inviting anarchy, and the consequences could be devastating.

“When we eventually react, they will turn around and accuse us of causing trouble, whereas they are the ones laying the foundation for the crisis. Why are they doing this if not because they are afraid of Peter Obi?” he added.

The NDC called on security agencies and the judiciary to act swiftly, ensure justice for victims and prevent further attacks, warning that continued impunity could threaten the country’s peace.

Recall that suspected Gunmen attacked a campaign rally of the NDC in Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, on November 23, 2026, killing four people and injuring others.

The victims included two campaign aides, Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro, according to reports from the campaign organisation of Ovie Omo-Agege, the NDC candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District, which described the incident as an assassination attempt on the candidate.

Similar attacks were reported in Uromi and during an incident involving House of Representatives candidate Ako Aneni.

Other incidents included violence at an Obi-supporting rally in Asaba on November 7, which left one person dead and five injured, and an attack on an NDC campaign convoy in Okpai, Ndokwa East, on November 11, injuring five campaign team members.