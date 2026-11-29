The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has summoned Air Peace Limited and United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited following a significant number of consumer complaints about perceived arbitrary increases in airfares ahead of the 2026 festive period.

The FCCPC cited cases of the reported fare increases by Air Peace to include the Lagos-Asaba flight, which cost ₦118,400 on 9 November but jumped to ₦337,500 for 21 December, and the Abuja-Enugu flight, which cost ₦116,400 for 9 November but ₦335,500 on 21 December. United Nigeria Airlines, meanwhile, charged ₦210,000 on the Lagos-Benin flight for 9 November but ₦310,500 on 21 December.

According to a statement by Ondaje Ijagwu, the Director, Corporate Affairs, the Commission issued the summons on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, requiring both airlines to appear before it on Thursday, 3 December 2026, to explain the factors informing their pricing decisions for the period.

The statement noted that the engagement was intended to establish the circumstances behind the reported increases and examine the concerns raised by consumers. Both airlines will have the opportunity to provide relevant information and explain their pricing decisions.

The FCCPC said the Commission was weighing the complaints and had not reached any conclusion as to whether any law or regulation had been breached. Any further action will be guided by the evidence and the applicable provisions of the FCCPA (2018).

Speaking on the development, the Commission’s Director of Surveillance and Investigations, Mrs Bola Adeyinka, stated that: “The Commission recognises that businesses must take legitimate commercial considerations into account when determining prices. Our responsibility is to protect consumers and promote fair competition while respecting lawful commercial pricing. This inquiry is a fact-finding exercise, not an attempt to set or control airfares.”

“The FCCPC encourages consumers who have concerns about airfares or related services to submit complaints through the Commission’s official channels, providing relevant booking and payment details where available,” the statement stated.