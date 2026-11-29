The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the alleged exclusion of students and youths from consultations and preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The association expressed concern that key electoral decisions and engagements were being conducted without meaningful participation of student and youth organisations.

In a press statement dated November 28, 2026, and signed by its Senate President, Senator Ibeabuchi Moses Onyia, NANS specifically faulted INEC’s nationwide mock accreditation exercise scheduled for November 28, describing it as another indication that young Nigerians were being treated as spectators rather than stakeholders in the electoral process.

The association questioned the preparedness of INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, for the 2027 elections, warning against what it described as a one-man approach to electoral administration.

It maintained that electoral credibility depended not only on technology but also on transparency, public confidence and consistent engagement with stakeholders.

“The 2027 general elections are too important for administrative complacency, poor stakeholder engagement and avoidable exclusion. INEC must wake up to its responsibilities, retrace its steps and show Nigerians that it is prepared to conduct an election that commands the confidence of Nigerians,” the statement read.

NANS called on INEC to suspend the nationwide mock accreditation exercise in its current form and convene an urgent stakeholder meeting involving the association and other youth organisations.

It claimed to represent more than 40.1 million Nigerian students and demanded sustained inclusion in electoral activities and decision-making processes ahead of the 2027 elections.

The association warned that students and youths would not remain silent or accept being sidelined in the country’s democratic process.