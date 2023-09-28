The acting Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulkarim Chukkol on Thursday raised the alarm of an increase in cybercrime in Benue State.

Chukkol who spoke through the Makurdi Zonal Coordinator of the commission, Mr Friday Ebelo disclosed this in Makurdi during a one-day workshop on ‘Effective Reporting of Economic and Financial Crimes’ organised by the Makurdi zonal office.

The acting chairman said that cyber crimes have increased in Benue due to the inflow of youths to the state from neighboring states, stating that most of the youths now engage in money laundering.

He also decried the proliferation of fake dollars in circulation and added that no fewer than 107 convicts had been recorded in the state in the past four years of operation in the state.

He urged the media to educate family members and friends of politicians that they run the risk of going to jail if they allow their companies or bank accounts to be used to launder proceeds of illegal activities.

He added, “We should come together to fight this, to rid our society of corruption.”

The acting chairman said the workshop, which is the ninth in the series by the Commission this year and the first outing in Makurdi Zonal Command, was designed to upgrade the skills of media men and women to enable them to discharge their duties as financial crime reporters more efficiently.

Chukkol said, “The decision to engage you all in a training session is buoyed by the appreciation of the fact that you occupy a strategic place in the fight against corruption.

“You are the vehicle through which the EFCC reaches the Nigerian public with information about our operations.

“You also play crucial roles in helping to mobilize the people to embrace the fight against corruption. This makes the media one of the most critical allies of the EFCC.”

