The Managing Director of Johnvents Industries, Caroline Omotosho, has disclosed the commitment of the organization towards sustainable development through the proposed installation of new gas plants across its factories in the country.

Omotosho, who disclosed this in Akure, the Ondo state capital, said this is a shift from fossil fuels that will usher in an unwavering commitment towards a greener future.

According to her, the installation of the new gas plant will completely phase-out the Ozone depleting substances and safeguard the environment.

She maintained that Johnvents Group is wholeheartedly committed to safeguarding the ozone layer and the environment at large.

Omotosho said the organization identified three major greenhouse gasses which include Carbon dioxide (CO2), Methane, and Oxide—stand at the forefront of atmospheric disruption and the organization is taking bold steps to combat GHG through two strategic approaches

She listed the strategic approaches to include: promoting sustainable farming practices and transitioning to low-carbon energy with Innovative Gas plants.

“Numerous farming practices have been identified as contributors to ozone depletion and environmental degradation.

“Such practices include deforestation, the use of harmful pesticides and fertilizers, and indiscriminate bush burning”

She further explained that in an effort to counteract these detrimental actions, Johnvents Group has implemented its first phase series of initiatives such as organizing comprehensive training and awareness programmes in cocoa-producing regions

“The training focused on sustainable practices, providing cocoa nurseries to farmers, supplying exclusively approved pesticides and fertilizers to registered farmers, and offering incentives to farmers who participate in and complete the Rainforest Alliance certification program.

“Johnvents Group is set to transition from fossil fuels into gas plants. These cutting-edge gas plants serve as an eco-friendly and cleaner energy source, markedly diminishing GHG emissions associated with conventional fossil fuels”.

Speaking further, the MD said “This transition aligns seamlessly with Johnvents Group’s unwavering commitment to reducing the environmental footprint of its operations.

“Through investments in sustainable practices and the adoption of low-carbon energy sources, Johnvents Group is taking decisive strides toward safeguarding the ozone layer and preserving our precious atmosphere.”

