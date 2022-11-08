EFCC arrests APC Reps candidate in Jigawa

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested Alhaji Aminu Ahmed Kanta, the house of representatives candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for Babura/Garki federal constituency, Jigawa State.

Reports indicated that the House of Representative candidate was whisked away by the commission’s special operation team after storming the very let hours of Monday.

Tribune Online gathered that Alhaji Aminu Ahmed Kanta was a local government chairman, special adviser to Governor Badaru on local government and chieftaincy affairs, special adviser on political matters, and has also served as commissioner for land and regional planning.

A source in the EFCC in Abuja confirmed the arrest of the former commissioner in a telephone conversation, saying: “yes we arrested him, he is with us now”. The source declined to comment further.

Also, a close associate of the ex-commissioner confirmed that Aminu Ahmad was arrested in the Dutse capital and taken to an unknown destination.

Even though the details of the reasons behind his arrest by the commission were not yet available but likely unconnected to his stewardship in office, relationship with other political gladiators, financial issues, and matters around his political candidature.

Findings by Tribune Online revealed that the arrested ex-commissioner apart from being a close political associate of Governor Badaru Abubakar, he is also a personal friend of the governor.

However, some sources linked the arrest to the alleged forgery and related criminal offenses on the vital credentials.