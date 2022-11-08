Court again nullifies PDP governorship primary in Zamfara

A Federal High Court in Gusau has again nullified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Zamfara State.

The presiding judge, Justice Aminu Bappa in his judgement on the matter said the PDP cannot fill a governorship candidate for the 2023 general election.

Earlier, the court had nullified the election of Dauda Lawan Dare based on the petition of Ibrahim Gusau who argued that the election of the PDP gubernatorial candidate was marred with irregularities.

Thus, the court ordered his party to conduct a fresh primary.

It was gathered that his party held another fresh primary which again produced Dare as the party’s candidate.

Details Later…..

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

UK Govt Says It No Longer Advises Against Travel To Abuja, But….

The United Kingdom government on Mondays said it no longer advises against travel to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, but added that risks still remain high…

I Got Contact Of Syndicate Members From A Convict I Met In Prison —Suspected Car Thief

A 23-year-old suspect, Isaiah Timileyin, who was among the four arrested for being in possession of a car suspected to have been snatched, has told police operatives how he linked up with other gang members through a convict still serving his term in a prison…

Strike Suspension: SSANU Urges FG To Implement Agreement, Lists Worst-Funded State Universities

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian universities (SSANU) has called on the Federal Government to uphold and speedily implement the agreement that occasioned the suspension of the protracted strike by ASUU…

TUESDAY FLAT OUT: Adamu’s Lamentation Equals Buhari’s Failure





Lord Henry Peter Brougham lived between September 19, 1778 and May 7, 1868. As a British statesman, Brougham was involved in the transformation of Great Britain…

EDITORIAL: The Sorry State Of Nigeria’s Foreign Missions

FOLLOWING the appalling state of Nigeria’s missions abroad, which directly impinges on its quality of diplomacy and foreign policy, the Federal Government set up a committee to review the state of those missions last week…