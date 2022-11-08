Chief judge swears in 834 corps members deployed to Yobe

Justice Amina Shehu who represented the Chief Judge of Yobe State on Tuesday administered an oath of service and allegiance to the 834 Corps Members posted to Yobe State for the mandatory one-year service to their fatherland.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2022 Batch C, Stream I held at the NYSC Orientation camp, the Director-General of the Scheme, Brigadier General, MK Fadah, reminded them that the orientation course is the first cardinal programme of NYSC, which is aimed at introducing you to the objectives and programmes of the Scheme.

According to him, “It is designed to equip you for the tasks of the Service Year through lessons on Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), leadership coaching, paramilitary drills and other physical training as well as sensitization on topical national issues, amongst others”.

The DG added that “It is also a platform for kick-starting various activities that will enable you to realize your potential and attain individual feats both during and after service. I, therefore, enjoin you to utilize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by participating in all the Camp activities”.

MK Fadah stressed that “As you may be aware, one of the objectives of NYSC is the promotion of national unity and integration. Hence, your deployment away from your States of origin and your assemblage here from diverse ethnic, religious and socio-economic backgrounds.”

“This policy will not only offer you the opportunity for a broader understanding of the country, but also entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, peace, harmony, and a shared vision of a great and prosperous Nigeria”, he also said.

According to him, “Let me also remind you that the oath of allegiance you have taken today is significant, as it is expected to guide your conduct in the Service Year as well as have an everlasting influence on your life after service. You are also enjoined to familiarize yourselves with the provisions of the NYSC Act and the NYSC Bye-Laws.”

The DG who was represented by the Yobe State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs Hafsat Yerima said that “I implore you to sustain the high level of discipline and enthusiasm you have demonstrated so far, especially by remaining compliant with the Camp rules and regulations.”

“You must continue to distance yourselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices. I also urge you to avoid using social media for spreading fake news, fuelling hatred and other negative purposes, and instead deploy the same for the promotion of national unity and development. You are strongly advised to be security conscious at all times and to report any suspicious characters or activities around you to the appropriate authorities”, he added.

He advised them saying, “At this juncture, I will like to remind you that white-collar jobs are not readily available. Therefore, I encourage you to avail yourselves of the opportunities for self-employment offered through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme”.

MK Fadah further advised them saying, “You are expected to choose from any of the skill areas, and make yourselves available for the training, which starts from the Orientation Camp. On our part, Management will continue to work with relevant stakeholders for the success of the programme.”

“Let me also remind you to adhere strictly to the established safety measures such as physical distancing, wearing of face masks and the use of hand washing facilities provided at strategic locations in the orientation camp. You are to equally avail yourselves of the COVID-19 vaccination that will be administered on camp if you have not done so”, he added.

“Let me once again express our profound gratitude to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for their continued support towards the safe conduct of the Orientation Course within the context of the ‘new normal”, he also said.

The DG added that “Indeed, the sustained provision of Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits and other commodities by the NCDC for usage in all Orientation Camps is a clear indication of the Agency’s interest in the success of the Scheme. I also thank the State Ministries of Health as well as Federal and State tertiary health institutions for their support in the areas of COVID-19 prevention and general health services provided in the camps.”





He then appealed saying, “May I appeal for the support of all stakeholders in the call for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund which has reached an advanced stage of legislation. This will enhance the smooth operations of the Scheme, especially by addressing the challenges of infrastructure and providing start-up capital for corps members.”

“May I also request all stakeholders to render support towards the success of our Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), which is aimed at providing easier access to free and qualitative health care, especially for the rural poor”, he added.

“In conclusion, I would like to express appreciation for the support of the Federal, State and Local Governments, as well as Security Agencies, traditional rulers, corps employers and other stakeholders, especially in areas of security and general welfare of corps members”, he concluded.

