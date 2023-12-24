Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has reiterated his commitment to give education the topmost priority in the overall interest of the state.

The Governor gave the assurance over the weekend at the commissioning of a multi-million naira Faculty of Law, ultra-modern complex of the New Gate Private University, in Minna named after a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Justice Legbo Idris Kutigi, in conjunction with the commissioning of the Legacy Library of the Institution also named after a former Chief Judge of Niger State, late Justice Muazu Mohammed, late Father of the incumbent Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state Barr. Nasiru Muazu.

The Governor was represented at the occasion by the State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hon. Abdullahi Mohammed Mammangi, adding that the university as a private institution will continue to stand as a beacon of hope for scholars and fostering a culture of acquiring knowledge and ethical values.

Earlier, In his remark the Pro-Chancellor of Newgate University Minna, Mallam Hassan Nuhu explained that the Law Faculty is aimed at providing students and scholars in general with a conducive environment for learning and moulding them to upload the legacy of those whose names were being immortalised in collaboration with people who were gathered at the Commissioning ceremony on the memorable Friday.

Nuhu, who doubles as the founder of the Private University pointed out that New Gate University, Minna had recorded some modest achievements since its establishment, stressing that the university stands shoulders higher than other tertiary institutions that were established before the institution in the state and elsewhere in the North.

“I am very sure and optimistic that the impact of our legacy will resonate not only within the walls of the buildings of this university, but It will also extend far beyond, shaping the minds and aspirations of countless individuals,” he declared.

The Pro-Chancellor thereby commended the efforts of the families of late Rt. Honourable Justice Lebgo Idris Kutigi and former Chief Judge of the state Justice Mohammed Muazu for honouring the invitation to immortalise the fond memories of their fathers and for being present at the official commissioning of the private University’s Law Faculty’s Complex.

He emphasised the exemplary disposition and the leadership qualities of both the late former Chief Justice of Nigeria and that of the erstwhile Chief Judge of Niger State late Justice Muazu Mohammed Muazu and their trail-blazing achievements in the legal profession in Nigeria, Northern Nigeria and Niger State in particular, have placed them in enviable positions, saying, “they will serve the present generations of Nigerians as sources of inspiration and role models for all of us and generations yet to come.”

Speaking on behalf of the late Hon justice Legbo Kutigi’s family, Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris said that their aim is targeted at the passion their late father had for law, justice and the pursuit of knowledge.

According to him, “the donation of these books carefully selected is our way of investing in the future of legal education where research and ideas will flourish especially not only at the New Gate University, Minna but elsewhere across the country.”

He thereby expressed his profound gratitude to the promoters of the private university for naming the faculty of Law after their father Late Hon. Justice Legbo Idris Kutigi whom he described as an erudite jurist and a legal icon of high repute.

