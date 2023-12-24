The federal lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon Akin Alabi, celebrated Christmas by showering his supporters and constituents with gifts worth millions of naira at the last party meeting held simultaneously at Egbeda party house and Ona Ara meeting ground.

The two events had in attendance party leaders from the two zones, members, women support groups, youth representatives, and new converts.

Alabi who was welcomed in grand style and cheered on by his loyal members and admirers expressed gratitude to all party faithful for the trust they had placed in him for the second term and commended their excellent performance during the last election.

During the electioneering period, Alabi had promised his constituents that if given the opportunity to represent them once more, he would double and triple what he had done for them. He emphasised that the little gifts given to them for the season were just a tip of the iceberg compared to what was in store.

Alabi, who is also the House Committee Chairman of Works, assured his constituents that they would not be left out of the major developmental agenda of the federal government, as well as any initiatives that would improve their means of livelihood.

He added that since returning to the green chamber, he had increased his efforts in giving and spreading the dividends of democracy among his people, promising that starting from January next year, his constituents would begin to benefit from a mega empowerment programme, which would be different from the ones they had enjoyed in the past.

Addressing the upcoming local government election slated for next year, he urged all APC members in Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency to come out in large numbers to support all candidates put forth by the party, emphasising that this would further expand their reach and make it easier to positively impact the lives of residents.

While speaking to newsmen at the end of the meeting, party chairman at Ona Ara, commended Alabi for being a man of his word, describing him as someone who genuinely cares for everybody in his constituency and wants the best for them.

