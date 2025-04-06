Education Minister seeks skill-focused NYSC reform

Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Olatunji Alausa, has called for a comprehensive reform of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation programme to incorporate vocational, entrepreneurial, agricultural, and ICT training to boost youth employability and reduce unemployment.

He described Nigerian youth as the nation’s most valuable resource for driving progress in education, healthcare, and economic development.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the Minister spoke during a courtesy visit by the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Akinyemi Nafiu, and his delegation to the Federal Ministry of Education headquarters in Abuja.

Alausa while emphasizing the need for a comprehensive reform of the Corps, suggested several key initiatives, including the Teacher’s Call—a programme aimed at engaging Nigerian Certificate of Education (NCE) holders as temporary teachers in underserved areas.

He also called for creation of the Rural Health Corps—designed to deploy corps members with medical training to rural communities while calling for “a comprehensive reform of the NYSC orientation programme to incorporate vocational, entrepreneurial, agricultural, and ICT training to boost youth employability and reduce unemployment.”

Underscoring his passion for skill acquisition and youth empowerment, the Minister further proposed an extension of the National Youth Service year beyond the current 12 months.

He noted that such an extension would serve as a strategic solution to unemployment by offering young Nigerians more time to acquire market-ready skills.

According to him, this initiative would enable corps members to make more meaningful contributions to national development while enhancing their employability and entrepreneurial potential.

He then reaffirmed his belief in the potentials of Nigeria youth as the greatest asset for advancing education and economic growth which can not be underestimated.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Said Ahmad, applauded the NYSC for its pivotal role in maintaining educational standards and safeguarding the integrity of academic certificates, particularly amid rising concerns surrounding transnational education.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, commended both Ministers and the NYSC leadership for their shared vision and renewed commitment to collaboration.

He described the visit as a timely convergence of ideas that would drive sustainable solutions in education and youth development.

In his response, Brigadier General Nafiu expressed appreciation for the Ministry’s continued partnership and outlined ongoing reforms within the NYSC aimed at improving service delivery.

He advocated for the establishment of a pre-departure database to monitor Nigerian students studying abroad, tackle certificate fraud, and uphold the integrity of qualifications.

The Director-General also lauded the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme and called for continued collaboration with the Ministry to strengthen education and youth empowerment.

Both the Ministry and the NYSC leadership reaffirmed their joint commitment to reforms anchored on integrity, innovation, and youth-driven transformation.