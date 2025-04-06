Rivers journalists gather experts to dissect blue economy

Following the creation of the Ministry of Blue Economy by the President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Journalists under the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, Rivers State Council will on Monday, April 7 gather experts to discuss the starting steps Rivers State, a leading coastal state in Nigeria requires to take to fully explore the opportunities in that sector of the economy.

The event is the 2025 Correspondents’ Week, which opening ceremony holds on Monday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

According to a press statement signed by Amaechi Okonkwo, Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, and Ignatius Chukwu Chairman of the Organising Committee, the ‘Press Week’ is in partnership with the Mayor of Housing with an opening ceremony at the NBA Hall, opposite the City Council secretariat (PHALGA), close to the courts.

The statement said the theme of the 2025 edition is: “Blue Economy: Starting Steps for Rivers State; while the sub-theme will look at; ‘Enhancing The Safety and Economic Wellbeing of Journalists in a Period of Tension and Economic Crisis.’

“The Special Guest of Hour is Silva Opuala-Charles, a professor and president, Garden City Premier Business School, Port Harcourt; while the Special Guest is Chinyere Nwoga, First Female President of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (PHCCIMA).”

The Chapel said the chairman of the Week is Chamberlain S. Peterside, Executive Chairman, Xcellon Capital Advisors; while the guest speaker is Ubong Essien, Dean, School of Eloquence & Founder, Blue Economy Academy, who is former Special Assistant to the immediate past Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The statement said: “Other important activities in the Week include Dinner Party at same venue on Friday, April 11, 2025, Facility Tour, Special Congress, and Visit to Orphanage. The week would be rounded off with a Special Thanksgiving Church Service at Redemption Hall Model Parish of the Redeem Christian Church of God, Station Road, Elelenwo, Port Harcourt.”

The members of the Correspondents Chapel enjoined well-meaning citizens of Rivers State to pray for peace and for an early end to political hostilities and crisis in the state so the economy of the state can resume at faster pace through closer attention to the Blue Economy.

“This will help the state to compete forcefully with its peers in the comity of states in Nigeria.

“We encourage our esteemed guests, friends of the Chapel, and all Journalists in the state to join us in all the activities that have been lined up to make the Press Week a worthy event all through the coming week.

“We also expect support as well as goodwill and solidarity messages from Friends of the Chapel.”

The Correspondents Week is an annual event where the journalists posted to Port Harcourt look back on their practice and review their safety steps and welfare in such a volatile region.

It also gives opportunity to stakeholders and friends of Journalists to stop by and chip in advice and support so that the practice could get better.