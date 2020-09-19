In Lagos, tax clearance, six years age minimum mandatory for pupils’ enrollment into public primary schools

The Lagos State government will begin to enrol children into public nursery and primary schools across the state for the 2020\2021 academic session from Monday, September 21.

Only children from age six minimum and whose parents or guardians are card-carrying residents of the state and also taxpayers are qualified to register into Primary One, while there is no age specification for nursery section.

The registration, which is at no cost to parents nor guardians, is expected to last till Friday, October 23.

The executive chairman of the state’s Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mr Wahab Alawiye-King, made this announcement in a statement, saying the registration is compulsory for all children of school-going ages in the state.

According to him, application forms to be filled and completed by every qualified pupil are with the headmasters in all the public nursery\primary schools in the state.

While advising parents\guardians to register their children\wards at school nearest to them and at only one centre, he said they must have to show evidence of their tax clearance and government’s residents’ card issued by the state residents’ registration agency (LASRRA).

He said parents or guardians must also have to come along with their children\wards to be registered to the registration centres during the collection of application form and submission of same.

He added that late registration would not be considered.

In a related development, the state ministry of education has released the approved academic calendar for the session to guide all public and private schools below tertiary institutions in the state.

The director-general of the Office of Education Quality Assurance under the ministry, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, made this known in a statement by the head of public affairs of her office, Mr Emmanuel Olaniran, on Saturday.

According to her, the First Term academic activities will start on Monday, September 21 and run till Friday, December 18, 2020.

The Second Term, she added, will start on Monday, January 4, and end on Friday, April 16th, 2021, while the Third Term will begin on Tuesday, May 4, and end on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Mrs Seriki- Ayeni, however, advised all schools that are concerned with the academic schedules to ensure they adhere strictly to the widely publicised health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus among students, teachers and other workers, as well as the general public.

She also advised them to have flexible teaching and learning plans whereby teachers and students, who are unwell would be engaged via online\virtual platforms from home.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

Fuel Tanker Goes Up In Flames At Anthony Inward Gbagada, Lagos

A fuel tanker has exploded at Anthony inward Gbagada, Lagos State. This happened as a result of the tanker losing control while on motion and fell sideways thereby leading to an explosion and got two unidentified vehicles burnt…pupils’ enrollment in Lagos pupils’ enrollment in Lagos

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…pupils’ enrollment in Lagos pupils’ enrollment in Lagos

Mixed Reactions Over Gbajabiamila’s Engagement With African Speakers To Loose Africa From Stranglehold Of Foreign Debts

Hundreds of followers of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have continued to react to the twitter message on his official twitter handle: @femigbaja, on his engagement with his counterparts from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa on the planned collaboration in the joint task of loosening the stranglehold of foreign debt on our economies, ahead of the 2021 conference of African Speakers, scheduled to hold in Abuja…pupils’ enrollment in Lagos pupils’ enrollment in Lagos

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE