Edo polls: CAN calls for fasting, prayers

Worried by the rising cases of violence in the run-up to the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the state branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has slated Wednesday, 16, September 2020 for fasting and prayers for a peaceful poll.

The Chairman, Bishop Oriname Oyonnude Kure who spoke in Benin yesterday said that the event which was organized in conjunction with the Light of Peace for Africa Foundation will bring heads of blocs and God-fearing people in the state together in one voice to seek the face of God so as to avoid bloodshed and violence before, during and after the election.

Kure said that the “The Unbeatable God”, cannot be overemphasized because a peaceful election is critical for the destiny of the citizens of the state.

He said: “CAN hereby call on all churches, all pastors, all Christians, all God-fearing and all good people of Edo State for a one-day prayer and fasting for peaceful election in Edo State.”

The chairman defended the call for prayer service, noting that it was very crucial and critical to the destiny of the state.

He said: “We all in humility and reverently stand in prayers to call on God Almighty for divine intervention in His mercy and almightiness for peace like a river in Edo State before, during and after the election.”

The clergyman insisted that the forthcoming election was a very crucial moment in determining the destiny of the state, adding that the future of children, integrity, faith and the sustainability of the developmental strides that have since placed the state in an enviable position in the comity of states of the Nigerian federation was at stake.

He urged both Christians and non- Christians in the state to foster, promote and maintain peace in the land just as he also tasked them to vote wisely and conscientiously on the day of the election without any fear.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE