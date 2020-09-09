EFCC arrests two sets of brothers, three others for alleged internet frauds, calabash with black soap recovered

Two sets of brothers and three other men in the age range of 20 and 30 were on Wednesday arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State, by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The two sets of brothers, Ayoola Timilehin, Olusola Timilehin, and Oladayo Fayemi and Tolulope Fayemi along with three others, Temitope Kumuyi, Babatunde Oyelakin and Olanrewaju Ibrahim, were arrested in the Elebu area of Ibadan, following intelligence reports about the activities of the young men.

According to a statement by the anti-graft agency, the young men who were popularly called Yahoo Boys were arrested based on intelligence linking them with opulence without any identifiable means of livelihood.

The statement added that items recovered from them included four cars, laptops, exotic phones, a calabash with black soap and a stamp bearing the identity of the bursary section of Queensland University’s School of Medicine, Australia.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

