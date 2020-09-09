NMA frowns at Nasarawa govt directive on members to close private clinics

Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Nasarawa State Chapter, has frowned at the recent directive by the state government to its members working in public health centres to desist from private practice and shut down their health facilities or risk losing their jobs.

The state Chairman, Dr Sabo Emmanuel, said this while addressing newsmen, on Wednesday, in Lafia, noting that, medical doctors on the payroll of the state government had never been found wanting for compromising their official duties as they engage in private practice according to the laid down rules guiding establishment and operating private hospitals and clinics.

According to the NMA Chairman, private practice by medical doctors in the state had contributed immensely in bridging the gap in the health sector which had gone a long way in meeting the increasing medical needs of the people over the years.

He called on the state government to concentrate on addressing issues bordering on the welfare of doctors in the state especially lack promotions which had lingered on since 2010 and annual salary increments among others.

Dr Sabo Emmanuel, however, commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for being among the first governors to pay COVID 19 hazard allowances for health workers which according to him, had enhanced the fight against the pandemic.

While pointing out that as at August this year, over 150 health workers in the state had been infected with COVID 19.

Dr Sabo then called on medical doctors to redouble their efforts in the provision of health care services to the people.

It would be recalled Nasarawa State Government recently directed medical doctors on its payroll who are engaged in private practice to shut down their facilities or risk losing their appointments with the government.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…

NMA frowns at Nasarawa govt

COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It’s Stupid To Compare Nigeria’s Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi

In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others…

NMA frowns at Nasarawa govt