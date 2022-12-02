Edo govt distributes generators, de-feathering machines to poultry farmers

Edo Government on Friday distributed generators and de-feathering machines to 100 poultry farmers across the three senatorial districts in the state.

The items were distributed under the Nigeria Coronavirus (COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES) code named EDO-CARES.

N- CARES is a world Bank assisted project designed to ameliorate the adverse effect of COVID-19 pandemic on the poor and vulnerable people

The State Project Coordinator, EDO-CARES, Edward Izevbigie, said the project sought to improve livelihood, increase food security and revive SMEs in the state.

Izevbigie said that the state government was committed to to boosting the state food basket through various agricultural programmes and interventions.

“This generators and other poultry equipment are not for sale. Put them to good use to boost the food basket of the state.

“The government has a very strong monitoring and evaluation unit, so we are going to monitor their usage,” he said.





Mrs Ifueko Alufohai, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Social Development and Humanitarian Affairs, urged the farmers to ensure good use of the items.

Represented by Osahon Ojomon, a director in the ministry, Alufohai noted that the federal government and the world bank would also be monitoring the progress of the farmers

Mrs Rosemary Imafidon, a beneficiary on behalf of other beneficiaries thanked the state government and its partners for the kind gesture