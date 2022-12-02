Osun PDP warns sacked local government chairmen, councillors against resuming to offices, hails court ruling

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday warned the sacked officials of the local governments against their threat of resuming office in the local government areas of the state.

The chairman of the party, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, who said this in a statement in Osogbo, the state capital, pointed out that the administration of Senator Ademola Adeleke would not condone lawlessness.

He also hailed the ruling of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, refusing the oral application for a stay of execution of judgment on the local government election brought by the APC.

According to him, the ruling is a victory for the rule of law and the sanctity of the judicial process.

Dr. Akindele wondered why the sacked chairmen and councillors would approach the court to remain in office while there has been another judgment sacking them from office.

The party chairman however expressed confidence in the Senator Ademola Adeleke-led PDP administration to respect the rule of law and preserve the dignity of the judiciary.

