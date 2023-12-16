The ancient village of Orio-Ozolua in Uhumwomde Local Government Area of Edo State will play host to arrays of dignitaries on Sunday as the new Head (Odionwere) of the village, Pa. Joseph Osayomwanbor Imadiyi, will be installed by the Benin Monarch.

The installation of Pa. Imadiyi, it was learned, is a sequel to the vacuum created by the demise of the last occupier of the position in the village, which necessitated the recent Benin Palace’s approval of the installation.

According to a statement from the village, the traditional ceremony is scheduled to begin as early as 8 a.m. in Orio-Ozolua.

Sons and daughters of the Imadiyi family of Orio-Ozolua village, including friends, are expected to attend a ceremony that will usher in a new traditional administration in the area.

Recall that the Benin Monarch is the sole custodian of traditional administration in the Benin Kingdom, and in order to oversee the activities of villages under his kingdom, he usually approves heads in each village who administer their domains for the Oba.

