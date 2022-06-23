Ebonyi PDP guber candidate picks lawmaker as running mate

Ahead of 2023 general election, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Senator Obinna Ogba, on Thursday, nominated Dr Oliver Osi as his running mate.

In a letter dated June 22, 2022 addressed to the National Chairman of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and received by the National Organising Secretary on June 23, 2022, Senator Ogba noted that the nomination was in compliance with section 187, (1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

According to Ogba, the nomination of the lawmaker at the State House of Assembly will add strong electoral value to the PDP’s ticket in the state.

The letter read: “In compliance with section 187(1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of NIgeria as amended, the Electoral Guildline and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Guildline, I write to convey my nomination of Hon. Dr. Oliver O. Osi as the deputy governorship candidate of our great party in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

“His nomination is the outcome of detailed and wide-ranging consultations with party stakeholders in the state. I have no doubt that his inclusion will add strong electoral value to our ticket.

“Hon. Dr. Oliver O. Osi is an astute party loyalist who was born on the 21st March 1970. He was elected Councilor representing ihie ward (Amagu) from 2011-2013, and subsequently elected member representing Ivo constituency in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly from 2015 till date.

“He is currently the Chairman, House Committee on Capital Territory and Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Health.”