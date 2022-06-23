Tosin Igho unveils plans for feature film based on 2008 short film ‘The Suspicious Guy’

Tosin Igho, director of Seven and Nneka The Pretty Serpent, has unveiled his latest project, a feature film titled ‘Suspicion’.

The feature film will be based on his 2008 acclaimed short film ‘The Suspicious Guy’ and will, according to Igho, follow the origin story of its lead character.

Igho expressed high hopes for the new project which according to him has been in the development phase since his debut of a trailer in 2012 by IGHO FILMS and Musaki Productions.

The announcement was made by Igho when he unveiled the full cast and crew of the feature film.

“This is a Tosin Igho film through and through. You are going to see how I want to tell stories, the way I like to tell stories and I’m just happy that this world, now allows me to be able to do this now,” Igho said.

The actors include Omowunmi Dada, Stan Nze, Kalu Ikeagwu and Uzor Arukwe, while the likes of filmmakers Femi Odugbemi and Kingsley Ogoro are involved.

Shot in 2012, the 18-minute action-drama produced by Lekan Johnson starred Gary Dadzie, El Prince and Niyola. The plot revolved around a Nigerian private investigator who encounters a series of mysterious events after ending a fling with a former acquaintance.

Igho confirmed that he will be fully involved in terms of the general production of the film. Although the production timeline was not announced, fans are eagerly expecting awaiting its release.

