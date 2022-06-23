Collection of PVC: Osun declares Friday work-free day for workers

Osun State Government on Thursday declared Friday, June 24, as a work-free day to enable civil servants who are yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to do so ahead of the July 16 gubernatorial election in the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, who made this known in a statement in Osogbo, stated that the state government harped on the importance of the PVC to the performance of their civic responsibility.

According to the statement, “The Government of Osun State acknowledges the importance of workers in the democratic process and is aware that the only way workers can give life to their aspiration for a worker-friendly government is through their votes.

“The government does not want anyone to miss out on the opportunity to exercise their constitutional right, especially as it affects their overall wellbeing and the security of their future.

“Consequently, Friday, June 24, has been declared a work-free day in all government offices across the state, to enable all public and civil servants to pick their PVC so they can perform their civic duty,” the statement concluded.

