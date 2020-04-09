Easter: Social restriction orders still in force  ― IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Thursday, declared that the social restriction order of the Federal Government to curtail the further spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the country was still in force despite the Easter celebration festival by the Christian community.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP.

The statement said that consequently, the IGP has directed the Commissioners of Police in states where the social restriction orders have been in place to continue with the due enforcement of the orders.

While felicitating with the Nigerian Christian Community, as Christendom commemorates the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the IGP called on religious leaders in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as other states affected by the restriction orders, to continue to cooperate with relevant government agencies and use their leadership positions to encourage worshippers to observe prayers and worship Programs in the confines of their homes.

He noted that the call has become necessary in order to curtail the community spread of the COVID-19 pandemic which had immensely challenged humanity across all spheres of life.

The IGP expressed deep concerns that for the first time in the annals of Nigeria, circumstances have compelled the nation to emplace restrictions on social gatherings, which inevitably was also affecting religious programs of all faiths.

He, therefore, enjoined Nigerians to see the restrictions in the light of the symbolism of Easter which “connotes sacrifice, tolerance, perseverance, love and ultimate triumph.”

The IGP reassured the citizenry that the Nigeria Police would remain steadfast and committed in the duty of ensuring public safety and security during the Easter period and beyond.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE