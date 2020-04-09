Easter: Gov Bello tasks Christians on sacrifice, love

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has called on Christians to imbibe the virtues of sacrifice and love as they celebrate this year’s Easter.

Bello in his Easter message issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammad, felicitate with Christians in the state and all over the world on the special occasion commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“As we mark Easter, it is pertinent to reflect deeply on the lessons of uncommon sacrifice, selflessness and inestimable love as displayed by Jesus Christ for the redemption of mankind.

“The spirit of sacrifice as displayed by Jesus Christ who willingly offered himself on the cross for mankind should be a lesson for all Christians. Genuine love for humanity can only be expressed when we take the teachings and sacrifice of Christ to heart.

“As a people, we must be willing to make sacrifices for the overall development of our state and the good of our fellow brothers and sisters”, Bello said.

He enjoined Christians and people of the state to use the occasion to seek God’s intervention over the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging some states of the federation and the world over.

The governor also urged Christians and people of the state to maintain high-level personal hygiene and observe social distancing to keep the state safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

