Fire guts part of Oja Tuntun market,  Ile-Ife

Valuable goods were, on Thursday, razed as fire gutted a section of Oja Tuntun, the biggest market in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Though the actual cause of the fire incident could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report, Tribune Online gathered that the inferno started at the Omoworare Shopping complex where children’s playing toys and others were being sold inside the market.

Though, the market is currently under lock and key following the lockdown order by the Osun State government to combat the spread of coronavirus, men of the Osun State Fire Service have moved to the scene to put out the fire.

When contacted, the administrative officer of the Osun State Fire Service, Mr Fatai Aremu confirmed the incident to our correspondent, saying firefighters have succeeded in putting out the raging fire.

