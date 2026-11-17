Some diseases can spread through activities as ordinary as eating contaminated food, drinking unsafe water, sharing crowded spaces or being bitten by an infected mosquito. While many infections are treatable, some can progress rapidly and become life-threatening when medical attention is delayed.

The danger is not always how easily a disease spreads. It is also how quickly it can cause serious complications, particularly among children, pregnant women, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

In this article, Tribune Online highlights 10 infectious diseases that people can contract through common routes of exposure and that can become deadly when severe cases are not treated promptly.

Cholera

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal disease caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. It spreads mainly through drinking water or eating food contaminated with the faeces of an infected person.

The disease is particularly common in areas where access to clean drinking water, proper sanitation and hygiene is limited. Symptoms include sudden watery diarrhoea, vomiting, leg cramps and weakness. In severe cases, the body loses large amounts of water and essential electrolytes, leading to severe dehydration, shock and death.

Cholera can become fatal within hours if severe dehydration is not treated. However, prompt administration of oral rehydration solution (ORS) and intravenous fluids when necessary can save lives. To prevent infection, people should drink safe water, wash their hands regularly, prepare food hygienically and avoid consuming food or water from unsafe sources.

Meningococcal Meningitis

Meningococcal meningitis is a serious bacterial infection caused by Neisseria meningitidis. It affects the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. The bacteria spread through respiratory droplets and throat secretions during close or prolonged contact with an infected person or carrier. Living in crowded environments can increase the risk of transmission.

Symptoms may include sudden fever, severe headache, stiff neck, vomiting, sensitivity to light and confusion. Some patients develop a rash that does not fade when pressed, particularly when the infection causes bloodstream poisoning.

The disease can progress rapidly and cause permanent disability or death within a short period. Early diagnosis and immediate antibiotic treatment are essential. Vaccination is an important preventive measure, particularly in areas where meningococcal disease is common.

Measles

Measles is one of the most contagious viral diseases in humans. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes. The virus can remain infectious in the air or on contaminated surfaces for up to two hours, making transmission possible even after an infected person has left a room.

Early symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, and small white spots inside the mouth. A characteristic skin rash usually develops several days later, beginning on the face before spreading to other parts of the body.

Although many people recover, measles can cause severe complications, including pneumonia, diarrhoea, blindness and inflammation of the brain. These complications can lead to death, particularly among young children and malnourished people. Vaccination with the measles-containing vaccine is one of the most effective ways to prevent the disease.

Severe Malaria

Malaria is a parasitic disease transmitted through the bite of an infected female Anopheles mosquito. It is a major public health concern in Nigeria and other tropical countries. Although uncomplicated malaria is treatable, severe malaria can become life-threatening if treatment is delayed.

Symptoms may include fever, chills, headache, body pain and vomiting. In severe cases, patients may develop impaired consciousness, seizures, severe anaemia, breathing difficulties, kidney injury and low blood sugar. Severe malaria is a medical emergency that requires immediate hospital treatment, usually with intravenous artesunate.

Preventive measures include sleeping under insecticide-treated mosquito nets, reducing mosquito breeding sites and seeking prompt testing and treatment when symptoms develop.

It is important to remember that malaria does not spread through ordinary contact with an infected person.

Pneumonic Plague

Plague is a serious bacterial disease caused by Yersinia pestis. It is usually associated with infected rodents and their fleas, but its pneumonic form affects the lungs and can spread directly between people. Pneumonic plague is transmitted through respiratory particles released when an infected person coughs. It is one of the most severe forms of the disease.

Symptoms may include sudden fever, weakness, chest pain, cough, difficulty breathing and sometimes blood-stained sputum. Without prompt antibiotic treatment, pneumonic plague can become fatal within 18 to 24 hours after symptoms begin. However, early diagnosis and appropriate antibiotics can save lives.

Avoiding contact with sick or dead rodents, preventing flea bites and seeking urgent medical attention when symptoms develop after possible exposure are important preventive measures.

Dengue Fever

Dengue is a viral disease transmitted to humans through the bites of infected Aedes mosquitoes, particularly Aedes aegypti.

The infection occurs mainly in tropical and subtropical regions. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea and skin rash.

Most people recover, but some develop severe dengue, which can cause plasma leakage, severe bleeding, shock and organ damage.

Warning signs include persistent vomiting, severe abdominal pain, bleeding from the gums or nose, difficulty breathing and extreme weakness.

These symptoms require urgent medical attention.There is no specific antiviral treatment for dengue. Early medical assessment and appropriate supportive care are important, especially when warning signs appear.

Yellow Fever

Yellow fever is a viral disease transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitoes. It occurs mainly in parts of Africa and South America. The initial symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting and weakness. Many patients recover after this initial phase.

However, about 15 per cent of infected people develop severe disease. This may cause a return of high fever, jaundice, bleeding, liver and kidney damage, shock and organ failure.

About half of patients who enter this severe phase die within seven to ten days.

There is no specific antiviral treatment for yellow fever. Vaccination provides effective protection, and the yellow fever vaccine is an important preventive measure for people living in or travelling to areas where the disease occurs.

Lassa Fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral disease caused by the Lassa virus. It is endemic in Nigeria and several other West African countries. The virus is mainly transmitted through food or household items contaminated with the urine or faeces of infected multimammate rats.

Human-to-human transmission can also occur through direct contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of an infected person, particularly in healthcare settings without adequate infection prevention measures.

Symptoms may include fever, weakness, headache, sore throat, vomiting and abdominal pain. Severe cases can cause facial swelling, bleeding, shock and organ failure.

The overall case fatality rate is estimated at around one per cent, but it is considerably higher among hospitalised patients with severe disease. Preventive measures include proper food storage, keeping surroundings clean, controlling rodents and avoiding contact with potentially contaminated materials.

COVID-19

COVID-19 is an infectious respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It spreads mainly through infectious respiratory particles released when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs or sneezes. Transmission is more likely in crowded and poorly ventilated spaces.

Common symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, headache, loss of taste or smell and difficulty breathing. Although many people experience mild illness, COVID-19 can cause severe pneumonia, blood clotting complications, organ damage and death.

Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk of severe disease. Vaccination, good ventilation, respiratory hygiene and avoiding close contact with others when sick can help reduce transmission and severe illness.

Rabies

Rabies is a viral disease that affects the central nervous system. It is transmitted mainly through the bite or scratch of an infected animal, particularly dogs. The virus enters the body through broken skin and travels along the nerves towards the brain, where it causes severe inflammation and neurological damage.

Early symptoms may include fever, headache, weakness and unusual pain or tingling around the bite site. As the disease progresses, patients may develop difficulty swallowing, excessive salivation, agitation, fear of water, paralysis and coma.

Once clinical symptoms develop, rabies is almost always fatal. However, it is preventable through prompt post-exposure treatment.

Anyone bitten or scratched by a potentially rabid animal should immediately wash the wound thoroughly with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes and seek urgent medical attention for post-exposure vaccination and other recommended treatment.