The National Industrial Court in Abuja has refused to hear an application seeking an injunction to stop the national election of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), scheduled for November 24.

Two members of the committee, Muawyya Hassan and Usman Garo, through their counsel, A.F. Obainoke, approached the court, seeking an order to stop the forthcoming election, among other reliefs.

Listed as the sole respondent in the suit, marked NICN/ABJ/351/2026, is the national chairman of the association, Alhaji Ibrahim Olaniyan.

The claimants are seeking an interlocutory injunction restraining the respondent from conducting any election into the national offices of the PCRC pending the determination of the suit.

They are also asking the court to freeze all the association’s bank accounts until the final determination of the matter.

The claimants further want the court to order the inauguration of an interim body, comprising persons other than the respondent, to manage the affairs of the PCRC after the expiration of the current terms of all national officers.

Their grievances include allegations that the respondent abused his office, removed them from the committee’s WhatsApp group and refused to allow the committee’s financial accounts to be audited.

However, the respondent, through his counsel, Chizoba Agbo, filed a preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter.

The respondent is asking the court to decline jurisdiction on the grounds that the dispute, as disclosed by the claimants and the reliefs sought, is essentially an internal leadership, administrative, electoral, disciplinary and financial dispute within the PCRC.

He argued that the dispute has not been shown to constitute a labour, employment, trade union, industrial relations or workplace dispute within the meaning of Section 254C of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In addition, the respondent submitted that the claimants had not demonstrated that the PCRC is a registered trade union or that the association relates to employment, labour, industrial relations or the workplace within the contemplation of Section 254C(1)(i)(vi) of the Constitution.

The respondent further argued that since the PCRC was not joined in the substantive proceedings, the court ought not to make binding orders directly affecting its property, funds, constitutional organs and institutional rights without giving it an opportunity to be heard.

At the resumed hearing, the claimants’ counsel made efforts to persuade the court to hear and determine his application seeking to stop the election.

However, opposing the application, the respondent’s counsel submitted that there was nothing properly before the court because the PCRC, which he described as not being a legal entity, was not joined in the suit. He argued that the court could therefore not make any decision on the matter.

Meanwhile, the trial judge, Justice Emmanuel Subilim, did not hear or deliver any ruling on the application but adjourned the matter until January 19, 2027, for the adoption of processes.