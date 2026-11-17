The Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) has called for stronger cooperation among ports in the region to reduce cargo clearance delays, lower logistics costs and improve the competitiveness of West and Central African economies.

The President of PMAWCA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, disclosed this while speaking at the opening ceremony of the association’s 46th Annual Council and Joint Gulf of Guinea Commission-PMAWCA Forum in Sipopo, Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

Dantsoho, who is also the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), said regional ports must prioritise strategic collaboration over destructive competition to address common challenges confronting the maritime industry.

He said closer cooperation among ports would improve operational efficiency, strengthen logistics resilience and ensure that the benefits of maritime trade extend beyond coastal countries to landlocked nations whose economies depend on efficient ports and transport corridors.

According to him, the region’s Atlantic coastline, stretching from Mauritania to Angola, serves about 20 coastal countries, while five landlocked countries, including Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and the Central African Republic, depend directly on the efficiency of its ports and transport networks.

“When a single port along our coast suffers congestion, it is a household or a market in Bamako, Niamey, N’Djamena, or Bangui that bears the cost,” he said.

He noted that although West and Central African ports had undergone significant transformation over the past decade through the construction of deep-water terminals, public-private concessions and the deployment of modern port infrastructure, structural challenges continued to undermine their efficiency and competitiveness.

The PMAWCA president identified prolonged cargo dwell times, high port charges, expensive corridor transportation and inadequate interoperability among customs and port operations as some of the major constraints affecting regional trade.

“Cargo dwell times remain excessively long across too many terminals, and high port and corridor transit costs continue to inflate the final price of consumer and industrial goods.

“Despite the deployment of single-window platforms, our customs and operational procedures still lack seamless interoperability, both between neighbouring ports and with hinterland administrations.

“Furthermore, our pressing requirements for dredging, infrastructure maintenance, and equipment renewal frequently outstrip our internal financing capacities,” he said.

Dantsoho further warned that these challenges were becoming more pressing amid geopolitical disruptions along major international shipping routes, which had redirected maritime traffic and increased vessel calls along the West and Central African coastline.

According to him, the development presents strategic opportunities for regional ports but also places additional pressure on infrastructure already operating close to capacity.

He added that climate change, rising sea levels, coastal erosion, maritime decarbonisation regulations and increasing cyber threats were emerging challenges that port authorities must address to remain relevant in the global shipping industry.

“Moreover, the maritime decarbonisation regulations currently taking shape at the International Maritime Organization will soon redraw global shipping routes and ports of call: any port that fails to prepare for this energy transition risks being bypassed altogether.

“Finally, rapid digitalisation, while indispensable, exposes our operations to sophisticated cyber threats that we can no longer afford to underestimate,” he said.

On the need for stronger regional cooperation, the PMAWCA president said port authorities must move away from destructive competition and embrace strategic complementarity to improve the resilience of the region’s maritime transport system.

He explained that collaboration among neighbouring ports would enable them to provide alternative operational capacity during emergencies, reduce disruptions and improve the reliability of cargo movement across the region.

“A truly resilient port is one that invests as rigorously in preventative maintenance as it does in new construction; one that fortifies its digital infrastructure against cyber risks; one that engineers its assets for the climate realities of 2050 rather than those of yesterday; and one that collaborates closely with neighbouring ports to provide reliable fallback capacity during crises.

“On this final point, let me be clear: our ports must choose strategic complementarity over destructive competition, because when we compete against one another, only external actors outside our region win,” he said.

He also urged port authorities to strengthen their engagement with surrounding communities, particularly in the areas of employment generation, skills development and the protection of local livelihoods.

According to him, the future of regional ports must be measured not only by infrastructure development and cargo-handling capacity but also by their contributions to the economic and social well-being of host communities.

He stressed the need to create more opportunities for young people and women in maritime professions while integrating local businesses into port procurement and supply chains.

“Our youth are our continent’s greatest asset. If our ports fail to offer them meaningful training and employment, we risk forfeiting our social licence to operate.

“That is why the PMAWCA Professional Training Centre in Cotonou stands, in my view, as a strategic imperative for the entire region,” he said.

The PMAWCA president further called for increased investment in the blue economy, urging port authorities to diversify their operations beyond container handling and hydrocarbon-related activities.

He said ports should develop new opportunities in sustainable fishing, seafood processing, ship repair and maintenance, cruise tourism, as well as the production and bunkering of clean marine fuels.

“Transitioning toward the ‘green port’ model is no longer an optional luxury; it is the foundational condition for our future competitiveness and our continued access to international climate and development finance,” he said.

On the association’s institutional priorities, he said PMAWCA had continued to implement resolutions adopted at its 45th Annual Council in Pointe-Noire, Republic of Congo, particularly the revision of its founding documents and the development of its Professional Training Centre project in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

He said the association was committed to ensuring that decisions taken at its meetings translated into measurable improvements across member ports.

The PMAWCA president also called for the adoption of clear implementation roadmaps to address the challenges identified during the forum, stressing that member ports must be accountable for delivering on agreed commitments.

“I therefore urge that our deliberations move well beyond mere diagnosis to establish clear, shared roadmaps that are diligently executed over time. It is by the yardstick of tangible delivery that our Governments and our citizens will judge us.

“To ensure these commitments are systematically tracked and implemented, I formally propose that a dedicated progress report be tabled at our 47th Annual Council,” Dantsoho said.

He reaffirmed PMAWCA’s readiness to work with the Gulf of Guinea Commission, member governments, port authorities and development partners to implement the outcomes of the forum.

“Our ports possess the technical capability, the institutional will, and, increasingly, the modern tools required to convert our shared ambitions into measurable outcomes,” he said.

He urged directors-general of member ports to demonstrate greater commitment to regional solidarity and the implementation of collective decisions, noting that no single port could independently address the challenges confronting the maritime sector.

“The port of the future will not be defined by the height or tonnage of its cranes, but by the enduring trust it commands from its users, its regional neighbours, and its surrounding communities.

“None of us can build that port in isolation. We will build it together-from Nouakchott to Luanda or we will not build it at all,” he said.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Gulf of Guinea Commission, Mr Jose Mba Abeso, emphasised the need for PMAWCA member states to support maritime safety and combat illegal fishing, drug trafficking, human trafficking and other illicit activities.

Abeso said, “I would like to leave aside one aspect which is the protection of critical sea infrastructures such as subsea cables as well as the protection of gas, piping, and the future climate that will connect Cameroon with Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria with Equatorial Guinea as well.

“All these infrastructures need to be protected. The protection of this facility is vital as it was highlighted by your excellency the President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo in his recent intervention and also regarding safety in the region.”

In his presentation, the Minister of Environment and Blue Economy of Equatorial Guinea, Mr Fidel Esono Mba Eyono, said:

“Maritime resources are fundamental for the development of international trade, provide food, generate employment, provide an extraordinary biodiversity and offer opportunities for the development of new economic activities.

“Nonetheless, these resources are fundamental for the increasing potential and consequences of poverty, contamination, illegal exploitation in the fishery, the effects of migration and other activities that affect the balance of our ecosystems.

“For the countries of the Gulf, the sea represents much more than a geographic space, but more than a way of communication, a source of economic solidarity and an extraordinary opportunity to push the development and transformation of our nations to the next generations.

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“It is in this context that we are initiating the International Agenda for Sustainable Development which will be held in 2027. The agreement will be expanded and will help establish the new strategic opportunities for our countries to achieve an equal application of the principles of social equality and sustainable peace through the production, productivity and industrialization and the sustainability and development of the region.”