Building has never been this cheap.

Building a product has never been cheaper.

With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and no-code tools, entrepreneurs can now create websites, landing pages and basic applications within hours.

Tools such as Framer and Lovable have reduced the time and technical skills required to develop digital products. This allows individuals to turn ideas into working prototypes without hiring an entire development team.

However, the ease of building a product does not mean people will want it. Entrepreneurs who rush into development without testing demand risk spending time and money on solutions that fail to attract customers.

This makes business validation an important step for anyone planning to launch a new product or service.

Ask potential customers about their experiences

Before developing a product, entrepreneurs should speak with people who are likely to need it.

A useful approach comes from The Mom Test, a book by Rob Fitzpatrick that encourages entrepreneurs to ask questions about people’s actual experiences rather than hypothetical situations.

For example, instead of asking someone whether they would use an application designed to solve a particular problem, ask how they currently deal with that problem, how frequently it occurs and how much time or money it costs them.

Questions about past behaviour are more likely to reveal genuine needs, existing alternatives and the difficulties customers face.

Entrepreneurs can use these conversations to identify recurring problems and determine whether their proposed solution addresses something people consider important.

Conduct enough customer interviews

A single conversation rarely provides enough evidence to determine whether a business idea is viable. Speaking with several potential customers makes it easier to identify patterns in their experiences and expectations.

A starting target of 15 to 20 customer interviews can help entrepreneurs explore whether a problem is widespread, how people currently solve it and what they dislike about existing options.

The number is not a guarantee of success, and the quality of the conversations matters as much as the quantity. Entrepreneurs should look for repeated experiences rather than treating every positive comment as proof of demand.

If most interviewees do not experience the problem or consider it worth solving, the idea may require further refinement.

Create a landing page before building the product

A landing page provides a relatively inexpensive way to test interest in a proposed product or service.

The page should explain the problem, introduce the proposed solution and tell visitors what to do next. Depending on the business, the call to action could invite visitors to join a waiting list, request more information or place a pre-order.

Once the page is ready, entrepreneurs can share it with their target audience through social media, relevant online communities or small advertising campaigns.

The important thing is to observe what visitors do. The number of people who click the call-to-action button, submit their email addresses or request further information can provide useful evidence of interest.

Understand what the numbers mean

Landing-page conversion rates can help entrepreneurs assess whether their message is attracting interest, but there is no universal benchmark that guarantees a business idea will succeed.

For example, a page that converts 10 per cent of relevant visitors into email subscribers may be encouraging, but its performance depends on the product, audience, price, traffic source and quality of the offer.

A page attracting people who already need the product may perform differently from one receiving broad, untargeted traffic.

Entrepreneurs should establish a realistic target before running a test and assess the results alongside customer feedback and the quality of the leads generated.

The purpose is not simply to achieve a high conversion rate but to determine whether the business is attracting the right people.

Test whether customers will pay

One of the strongest ways to validate a business idea is to ask potential customers to make a financial commitment.

Depending on the product, this could involve a pre-order, a refundable deposit or payment for an initial consultation. These options help entrepreneurs determine whether interest extends beyond curiosity.

For example, an entrepreneur planning to launch an online course could offer early access at a clearly stated price before completing all the course materials. A business offering a new service could seek paid pilot customers before expanding operations.

Any offer must be transparent about what is available, when it will be delivered and the conditions for refunds. Entrepreneurs should not accept payments for products they cannot reasonably deliver or mislead customers about the stage of development.

A small number of genuine paying customers can provide more useful evidence than a large number of social media likes.

Set a clear target before testing

Entrepreneurs should decide in advance what results would justify moving forward with an idea.

For example, a business owner might decide to proceed if 10 customers place pre-orders within two weeks, provided the test reaches a sufficient number of relevant potential buyers.

The target should reflect the business model, expected costs, selling price and number of customers needed to make the idea sustainable.

Setting this threshold before testing helps prevent entrepreneurs from changing their expectations simply because the results are disappointing.

If the target is not met, the outcome should prompt further investigation rather than an immediate decision to abandon the idea.

Treat weak results as useful information

A test that produces few sign-ups or no sales does not automatically mean the business idea is worthless.

The results may indicate that the problem is not urgent enough, the price is too high, the proposed solution is unconvincing or the offer has not reached the right audience.

Each possibility requires a different response. Entrepreneurs can revisit their customer interviews, adjust their messaging, test another price or narrow their target market before spending more money.

Discovering these problems within a short testing period can save an entrepreneur from investing months in a product that struggles to attract customers.

Continue validating after launch

Business validation should not end when a product reaches the market.

New features, pricing changes and attempts to reach different customer groups introduce fresh assumptions that need to be tested.

Entrepreneurs can continue using customer interviews, landing pages, small-scale offers and paid trials to determine what works before committing additional resources.

Ultimately, the goal is not to prove that every business idea is worth pursuing. It is to establish whether sufficient evidence exists to justify the next investment.

By testing demand early, listening to potential customers and measuring actual behaviour, entrepreneurs can make better-informed decisions and reduce the risk of spending money on products people do not need.