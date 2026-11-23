A powerful earthquake struck Peru’s central Andean region, shaking buildings in the capital, Lima, and prompting residents and lawmakers to evacuate their premises.

The earthquake, reported at magnitude 6.8 by the Geophysical Institute of Peru, struck the Junin region on Friday at a depth of approximately 129 kilometres, Reuters reported.

The tremor was felt in Lima, where residents rushed out of their homes and buildings while lawmakers also evacuated the country’s Congress as the shaking was felt across the capital.

Authorities reported no immediate casualties or significant damage following the earthquake, although emergency officials continued monitoring affected areas.

A local council member in Junin told broadcaster RPP that authorities had not received reports of damage in the area in the initial aftermath of the tremor.

The earthquake occurred in a region known for its seismic activity, with Peru located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the movement of tectonic plates regularly triggers earthquakes.

The country’s central Andean region also hosts several mining operations, including the Toromocho copper mine operated by Chinalco.

The US Tsunami Warning System said the earthquake posed no tsunami threat, according to Reuters.

The depth of the earthquake may have helped limit the extent of damage on the surface, although tremors were felt across populated areas.

Peru has experienced several significant earthquakes over the years because of its position along the boundary of the Pacific and South American tectonic plates.

The country’s emergency authorities routinely encourage residents to prepare for earthquakes by securing household items, identifying safe locations and keeping emergency supplies.

The latest tremor prompted renewed concern among residents in Lima, a densely populated city with millions of people living in buildings vulnerable to seismic activity.

Authorities continued monitoring the situation as assessments of the earthquake’s impact remained underway.

(Reuters)