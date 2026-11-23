The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kogi State has announced its readiness to host the presidential campaign rally of its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, scheduled for November 24, 2026.

The party said preparations for the rally had reached an advanced stage, with grassroots mobilisation ongoing across the state ahead of the former vice president’s visit.

This was contained in a statement issued in Lokoja by the State Director of the Strategic Communications Directorate, Usman Okai Austin.

Okai described the planned rally as an important moment for the party in Kogi, noting that Atiku was expected to formally present party flags to all its National Assembly candidates contesting across the state’s three senatorial districts.

He said the state leadership and members of the Presidential Campaign Council were working to ensure a successful event.

Among those coordinating the preparations, according to him, are the party’s North-Central leader, Senator Dino Melaye; elder statesman, Senator Tunde Ogbeha; media strategist, Kola Ologbondiyan; Director of Contact and Mobilisation, Engr. Musa Wada; and the state chairman, Hon. Tom Zekeri.

He added that other party leaders and members were also contributing to the mobilisation efforts.

On arrangements for the event, Okai disclosed that Buhari Square in Lokoja had been secured as the venue for the rally.

He expressed optimism that the location would attract a large turnout of party supporters and other residents expected to welcome the presidential candidate.

While expressing confidence in a peaceful gathering, the ADC spokesperson appealed to security personnel deployed for the event to maintain professionalism and ensure adequate protection for participants.

He also wished party members, delegates, and supporters travelling from different parts of the state safe journeys to Lokoja for the rally.