Ear pains during air flights

As a frequent air traveller, I suffer a lot from ear pains when the plane is descending. As advised, I have tried several remedies such as sipping water and chewing gums but the problem persists. I will appreciate your kind advice.

Adaobi (by SMS)

The pain that usually occur in your ears during air travels is as a result of the changes in the pressure in your inner ears as the plane descends. Usually, the problem should be amenable to the act of swallowing either water or saliva as you have been doing. Since this is not the case, you may need to visit an Ear and Nose Specialist to see if you have any other underlying problems that may need the doctor’s attention.