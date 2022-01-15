Sokoto primed for AfDB power generation boost — Akinwumi Adesina

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina has disclosed that Sokoto State will in no distant time benefit from AfDB’s $20 billion ‘Desert To Power’ initiative intended to provide on-grid and off-grid power to parts of sub-Saharan Africa.

The Desert To Power (DTP), according to AfDB, “is a flagship initiative set to harness the vast solar power potential across the Sahel region to provide access to electricity and enable socioeconomic development as well as resilience in the region.”

It is also designed to serve 250 million people in the countries it is targeting.

Dr Akinwunmi Adesina disclosed this when Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, accompanied by four of his Commissioners- Professors Junaidu Abubakar and Bashir Garba; as well as Dr Muhammad Ali Inname and Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki met with him and his management team at Abidjan headquarters of the bank last week.

According to him, already the DTP project is currently covering Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali.

He said in its effort to actualize the realization of the power project, the AfDB will soon move to Northern Nigeria, where the project is expected to be the catalyst of other developmental projects it is unveiling in parts of the West African sub-continent.

Dr Adesina said in this regard, the bank, under its LIGHT-UP AND POWER AFRICA project, “wants to partner Northern states of Nigeria, particularly Sokoto, which will, in earnest, benefit from a 55 megawatts solar photovoltaic project for power generation.”

This was part of the series of developmental activities on which Sokoto State government and the continental bank met and deliberated recently ahead of a partnership agreement that is in the offing.

Expressing gratitude to Dir Adesina and his management team for the reception accorded them; and, the pledges made by the AfDB, Gov. Tambuwal said the visit was in line with the policy thrust of his administration to improve the economic gains of the state’s citizenry.

A statement signed by the special adviser to the governor, Muhammad Bello, and made available to our correspondent said the state Commissioners of Animal Health, Higher Education, Health and Finance who were with the Governor at the meeting took turns to make elaborate presentations on many thematic areas to the AfDB management.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Sokoto primed for AfDB Sokoto primed for AfDB

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Sokoto primed for AfDB Sokoto primed for AfDB